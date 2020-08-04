With about 24 hours left in the candidate filing period, two races for Harrison City Council seats and one for a Bergman City Council seat had opened by noon Tuesday.
In Harrison, Robert Goulet had already filed for the Ward 3 Position 2 seat currently held by Heath Kirkpatrick, but James A. Benefiel filed Tuesday to challenge him.
Kirkpatrick hadn’t filed for reelection, but officials say the Boone County Republican Party has nominated him to run unopposed for the District 3 seat on the Boone County Quorum Court formerly held by Roy Martin, who resigned to become Boone County Sheriff’s chief deputy.
Jeremy Ragland filed for Ward 1 Position 1 to challenge incumbent Chris Head.
Dennis King, a long-time Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission member, filed for the seat currently held by council member Linda DeWald. She hadn’t filed for reelection as of Tuesday.
Incumbents Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Bill Boswell, Joel Williams and Wayne Cone all filed for reelection and were unopposed as of Tuesday afternoon.
At Bergman, incumbent council member Rex Lovelace filed for reelection, but Derek Moore has filed to challenge him.
Other Bergman council incumbents Connie Sych, Loretta Rogers, Brenda Roberts and Jason “Sarge” King all filed for reelection and are unchallenged.
At Alpena, incumbent council members Ottis Morse, Becky Berryman, A.J. Womack, Bonnie Morton and Ronald “Cotton” Bailey all filed for reelection. There was also a petition filed for the recall of the mayor in a special election.
However, it turned out that Theron McCammond, who defeated long-time Mayor Bobbie Bailey in 2018, had never actually lived in the Alpena city limits and was relieved of the position at a council meeting Monday. Womack was chosen by the council to fulfill that term.
Election coordinator Beckie Benton said the city plans to withdraw the mayor recall petition. Womack also plans to withdraw his candidacy for alderman, which will leave a vacancy on the council.
All city council candidates run as Independents and must collect signatures on nominating petitions to qualify to run for office. At Alpena, that requires 10 signatures of qualified electors in the city. A candidate who wants to run for Womack’s seat would have to collect enough qualified signatures and turn in petitions by noon Wednesday when the filing period ends. The council can also appoint a candidate to fulfill Womack’s term.
At Diamond City, incumbent council members Charles Grimes and Victoria French have filed for reelection unopposed and Larry E. Hurtt has filed for Ward1 Position 2 and was unopposed as of Tuesday afternoon.
The city also has filed a petition to recall Mayor Linda Miracle in a special election for Diamond City voters only to be held during the general election.
At Omaha, incumbent council members Michael S. Roberts, Orville Lippe, William Atchison and Lorene Roberts filed for reelection and were unopposed Tuesday afternoon.
At Valley Springs, incumbent council members Verna Milam and Marlene Milam have filed for reelection and were unopposed.
The terms of North Arkansas College Board of Trustees members Bill Lovell, Sarah Jo Fendley and David Evans expire in December. Linda Pledger has filed for Position 4 and was unchallenged Tuesday. No incumbents had filed for reelection.
Robert W. Holt of Harrison has filed for a seat on the Carroll-Boone Water Board.
The filing period ends at noon Wednesday.
