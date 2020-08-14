Rally Held Friday
A rally was held Friday at the Boone County Courtpark with individuals attending for the “We Stand with Harrison against Racism Rally”. The event was sponsored by the Boone County Democratic Party, the Boone County Republican Party, and the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations. Sherry Bishop "invited anyone who wanted to celebrate Harrison as a welcoming, inclusive community in a beautiful part of the Ozark Mountains to join her and others” for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.