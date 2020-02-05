Last week we started talking about the benefits of reading. There are so many benefits that I wanted to continue the discussion for this week. Always have a book with you. You never know when you are going to get stuck somewhere for 15 or 30 minutes, and having something to read is a great way to stay occupied.
Reading also expands and strengthens memory. You have to remember all the characters, their relationship to the main character, etc. Sometimes it feels hard to keep up, but it’s worth it. Your brain can handle it, too. If you like mysteries, that’s great for the brain to try and figure out who the bad guy is. If you’re watching a movie, the music is a giveaway to me. Music gets slower and scarier for the bad guys. But when you’re reading you don’t get those kinds of clues. Your brain has to work a little harder — which is great!
Reading improves our focus and concentration. When we are sitting at a desk, our mind gets pulled away in lots of directions. But when we are focused on reading a good book, a friend may have to tell you if a fire alarm goes off.
As a student, I loved reading The Secret Garden. I could picture the wall with the hidden door and the fun the kids had inside that wall. I also loved Nancy Drew Mysteries. I seem to remember a hidden staircase and several hidden passageways involved in the suspense of the stories.
Once you find an author you enjoy, remember their name and ready everything they have written. I know people say, “I don’t have time to read.” But we all have the same 24 hours every day. It’s your choice to use your brain muscle or not. I hope you make the right choices and keep searching until you find a book you love!
The article I read said even 15-20 minutes of reading every day helps improve your focus and concentration. So get your work finished, and find a good book to read for fun!
