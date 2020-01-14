The time is drawing near when you must have an enhanced driver’s license, or Real ID, to do certain things and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging residents to start the process sooner than later.
If it is time to renew your driver’s license, consider making the transition to the “REAL ID” now. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the REAL ID driver’s license or identification card will be required to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building or facility, including military bases.
“When you make sure your family members have a REAL ID, you are taking the next step in protecting their personal identity from criminals,” Rutledge said. “From everyday travel to national security, the REAL ID will enhance our safety from threats both foreign and domestic.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID improves the security of state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards as well as help fight terrorism and reduce identity fraud.
To receive the enhanced ID, you must present qualifying forms of identification that confirm your full legal name, date of birth, Social Security Number, proof of address and lawful status.
Arkansans can get a REAL ID by bringing with them the qualifying forms of identification to specific regional offices around the state. The cost of the enhanced license remains $40, the same amount as the standard non-enhanced state license. If your license is current, you can convert your license to a REAL ID for a $10 duplicate card charge. REAL IDs have a yellow circle with a white star in the middle on the upper right side of the license.
Though a REAL ID does not expire for eight years, the renewal process is simpler than when the original enhanced license is obtained. You will only need to bring qualifying forms of identification if your name, gender or Social Security Number have changed or if your date of birth was amended.
The standard driver’s license will remain valid for state-related purposes such as driving, banking and voting. A valid passport will be accepted to board airlines.
Rutledge said an Arkansas Real DL/ID does not replace a passport for travel abroad, cruises, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.