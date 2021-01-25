The American Red Cross typically has a tough
time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and
seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in
keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an
appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Every day there are thousands of patients who rely on lifesaving blood donations – people like
Leslie Johnson. In 2005, a farming accident left Johnson with broken bones and massive
bleeding. In the first 24 hours after the accident, she received 10 units of blood and platelets.
Additional transfusions and surgeries followed.
Johnson’s high school-age daughter, Emily, hosted a blood drive last semester because she
recognizes the role of blood in helping save her mom’s life. “If blood had not been available
when she needed it, she might not be here today. I might not have had my mom growing up. It’s
my honor to be able to promote blood donation and help pay it forward to others in need.”
As Leslie Johnson faces additional surgeries to address ongoing injuries from the accident, she
may need more blood transfusions.
“It’s so important, especially as we navigate this pandemic, to make sure there is blood
available,” said Emily. “Blood is such a meaningful gift to give.”
One heartwarming gesture deserves another
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this
February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.
(Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by
downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-
RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo
device.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The
test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus,
regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests
will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current
coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a
type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help
patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive
for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
2021-APL-0045
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross
Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does
not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness,
referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and
donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with
COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and
infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing
and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of
all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the
drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment
with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 25 to Feb. 15
Baxter
Mountain Home
1/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Mountain Home Blood Donation Center, 1041 Highland Circle
Ste 22
1/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Mountain Home Blood Donation Center, 1041 Highland
Circle Ste 22
1/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Mountain Home Blood Donation Center, 1041 Highland Circle
Ste 22
1/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Mountain Home Blood Donation Center, 1041 Highland Circle Ste
22
1/31/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Mountain Home Blood Donation Center, 1041 Highland Circle Ste
22
2/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer Street
_______________
Boone
Harrison
1/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Arkansas College, 1515 Pioneer Drive
_______________
Searcy
Marshall
2/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bank OZK, 600 US-65
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in
generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass ® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation,
before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at
RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.