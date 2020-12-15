Bryan Marshall, Harrison city street superintendent, said snow over the weekend kept city crews from picking up leaves Monday.
Marshall said crews are a few days behind schedule, but they will begin working in Ward 1 as soon as possible.
Marshall said that if snow melted Monday that workers could get back to the job Tuesday.
Using the Street Department’s vacuum truck and a front-end loader, workers will pick up leaves raked curbside.
The city is divided into four wards and workers will be in each one of those wards for about a week.
Officials ask that you rake leaves to the curb, but leave them on the yard side to avoid leaves getting into the street and eventually storm drains.
The vacuum truck will only be by each address once during each ward pickup, a press release said. Officials say workers will once again use a front-end loader to pick up leaves this year.
“If there is heavy rain or snow and ice we will not pick up leaves,” a press release said.
People can also rake and bag their leaves in biodegradable bags so they can be turned into mulch. Officials say biodegradable (paper) bags are for sale in home improvement stores.
Once the leaves are bagged, residents can call the City Shop at 741-3434 and city workers will pick them up on Thursdays and Fridays only after the Nov. 30 start date.
Officials stress that no plastic bags will be accepted because leaves will be ground up into mulch.
Residents can also take leaves in the biodegradable bags to Orion Waste Solutions on Cottonwood Road. An Orion spokesman said bagged leaves can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the facility on Cottonwood Road.
Here is a look at streets included in Ward 1:
• West Bower – Walnut to dead end
• Sherman – Main St. to North Liberty
• Spruce - Main Street to Sherman
• Orendorff to nursing homes
• Industrial Park Road, North - Interchange to dead end
• Goblin Drive – Industrial Park Road to Highway 62/65 North
• Forward Drive – Industrial Park Road to Highway 62/65 North
• Hester Drive – Highway62/65 North to Airport Road
• North Maple – Central to Sherman
• Holt – North Maple to Ridgemont Addition.
