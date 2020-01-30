EDITOR’S NOTE: This is first in a series of stories regarding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s plan for highway improvements in the state if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the general election.
The bottom line is highway revenue hasn't kept up with inflation over time, according to Scott E. Bennett, PE, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation. He and other commissioners were in Harrison to lead a public meeting Tuesday night to explain Gov. Asa Hutchinson's long-term highway funding plan that includes a referendum that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
The program is called "Renew Arkansas Highways." The meeting, held in the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center, was the third of 12 scheduled around the state. Joining Bennett on the panel for the meeting were commissioners Alec Farmer of Jonesboro, Philip Taldo of Springdale and Keith Gibson of Ft. Smith.
Titled Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment will allow voters to decide whether to continue the 0.5% sales tax for road improvements that has been in place since 2013 and is set to expire in 2023. A yes vote will make it a permanent revenue resource for roads.
Act 416 was enacted in early 2019 by the state Legislature and provided immediate funding that is dedicated to system preservation (taking care of the roads and bridges the state already has with overlays, patching potholes, bridge replacement/rehabilitation). It generates an investment of $95 million annually for state highways and $13 million annually for county roads and $13 million for city streets, according to an informational handout distributed at the meeting.
Issue 1 would generate $205 million annually. County roads will receive $44 million and city streets $44 million. The Act 416 revenues along with those from Issue 1 would generate a total of $300 million for state highways with $57 million being distributed to both county roads and to city streets respectively. Citizens will not experience a raise in their current tax rate if Issue 1 passes.
The plan dedicates 76% of state highway funds to system preservation. This level of funding will result in much better maintained and improved state highway system. The plan dedicates the other 24% for congestion relief, safety improvements and capital improvements to Arkansas' state highways.
If voters decide against Issue 1, the 0.5% funding will end in June 2023. In July of 2023, cities and counties will see a 30% reduction in their road and bridge budgets. Road and bridge funding will be reduced by $44 million annually for cities and $44 million annually for counties. State highways will not receive the additional funding needed to keep them in a state of good repair. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will continue to manage the decline of the state highway system, which includes delaying much needed improvements, increasing congestion, the addition of weight restrictions and possibly allowing some paved roads to revert to gravel, the department's literature reads.
What are the positive results of an additional $300 million per year investment in state highways?
• Stimulate $8.2 billion in economic activity over 10 years
• Support 3,596 jobs annually
• Continue to maintain and improve our Interstates
• Improve almost 7,000 miles of non-interstate highways over 10 years
• Repair/replace poor condition bridges over 10 years
• Continue an emphasis on safety improvements
• Address capital and capacity needs across Arkansas
Why is investment in Arkansas' transportation system important?
Economic and everyday benefits are many, including increased property values, attraction to businesses, safety benefits and more reliable access to employment, school, health care, recreation and entertainment, and consumer goods and services, to name a few.
Highway revenue has fallen flat
Going back to 1980 state general revenues have grown at a healthy rate, but highway revenue over that period has experienced only three fuel tax increases, 1985, 1991 and 1999. More fuel-efficient vehicles means less fuel is being purchased. The funding stream has been left relatively flat, Bennett said, pointing to a graph projected on a screen hanging behind him on the stage.
Meanwhile, the costs of highway construction have gone up. In 1995, 200 miles of two-lane highway could be overlaid for $10 million. Today, only 54 miles can be overlaid with that $10 million.
"So we have more vehicles that are traveling more and are creating more damage, our revenue stream has been relatively flat and costs have really gone through the roof in that same period," Bennett said.
Act 416 went into effect last October. It consists of three parts. First is a sales tax that is the equivalent of 3 cents a gallon on gasoline and 6 cents a gallon on diesel. That generates about $58 million a year for highway improvements, $13 million a year for cities' streets and $13 million a year for counties' roads. "Even with that fuel tax increase our fuel pump prices continue to be among the lowest in the country," he noted. The second part was a registration fee increase on hybrid ($100) and electric vehicles ($200). That generates about $2 million per year. The third part is revenue from casino games which along with traditional funding from the general fund provides a minimum of $35 million a year for highways.
Those sources under Act 416 provide the $95 million that began flowing last October, Bennett reiterated.
The second half of the governor's funding plan is Issue 1 that continues the 0.5% sales tax.
Looking back
In the last 10 years, ARDOT has improved or committed to improve 9,000 miles of highway. Arkansas' highway system is 16,400 miles. It's the 12th largest highway system in the country, Bennett said, but Arkansas is the 41st in revenue per mile to take care of the system. Over half has been used or has been committed to be improved.
Pointing to a map of 14 northwest Arkansas counties, Bennett showed where over the past 10 years $1.3 billion worth of work has been accomplished. Commitments for the next four years calls for 136 projects involving 670 miles of highway and costing $500 million. That's $1.8 billion of work just in this part of the state.
What else needs to be done?
There is another round of revenue for interstate, bridge and paving improvements off the interstate, Bennett said.
In this 14-county area of the state, plans call for almost 1,700 miles of pavement improvements costing just under $800 million in 10 years, and 206 bridge improvements costing $150 million. "Close to $1 billion would be committed to additional improvements just to take care of what we have in this part of the state," Bennett said.
Major improvements over the next 20 years show $3 billion worth of work around the state. That's $180 million a year. Up in this part of state, revenue will be set aside for US 412 widening. US 65 from Harrison to Conway will continue widening to fill in the gaps. In Harrison $60 million will be spent on US 65-65B. An intersection improvement at US 65 and state Highway 43 is already contracted to start this summer and a future project calls for coordinating traffic signals. The city has talked about partnering with the department for some lighting on US 65, Bennett added.
"This will be an additional $60 million that the department would be able to work with the local area on either additional improvements to Highway 65 or the possibility of building a Highway 65 bypass around Harrison. There is a lot of work that will be able to be accomplished under this new program," Bennett said.
