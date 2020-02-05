JASPER — Jasper School District Superintendent Jeff Cantrell said a report of a gun on the Jasper campus Wednesday morning was determined to be unfounded.
Cantrell said a teacher received a report of a gun on campus about 10:30 a.m. School personnel immediately began searching the campus, contacted police, and locked down the school. School personnel immediately began searching the campus, contacted police and locked down the school.
“Police and school personnel searched the school, secured the threat, and found the report to be unfounded,” Cantrell said in a statement. “The school then resumed normal schedule.
“We take any reports of potential threats to our schools very seriously. Please know that all students and staff are safe,” Cantrell concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.