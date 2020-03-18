Harrison School District will be serving Lunch and Next-Day breakfast beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following school locations:
Harrison Preschool (former Woodland Heights Elementary)
Eagle Heights Elementary
Forest Heights Elementary
Skyline Heights Elementary
Harrison High School
Children must be present to receive meals, anyone 18 and under can be served, including toddlers and infants. This program is open to any child (not just Harrison students). Lunch only will be served on Friday. Look for the school bus parked near the entrance at these locations.
Additional resources in Harrison are available as follows:
Sharing Kitchen:
Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Sack Lunch until school is back in session)
Friday 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Hot Meal)
Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Hot Meal)
Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Hot Meal)
Lunch/Food Assistance:
Please arrive in person at the following:
Harrison Battery and Tire Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Squaretek Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Quality Quick Print Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ship N Go Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stewart Construction and Electric -1005 N Main
Other Resources:
Ozarks Share and Care (870)741-3130
House of Hope (870)704-8077
Children's Charity Ministry (870)704-8030
Harrison Housing Authority (870)741-8673
Harrison School District Food Pantry (870)741-7600 ext 7012
