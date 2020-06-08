The Harrison Fire Department was paged out Saturday night around 8:00 pm to reports of smoke coming out of the rooftop of the Ranch House Restaurant. The Harrison Fire Department put the fire out inside the kitchen area after arriving. There were reports of no injuries at the scene. The Restaurant was closed when the fire broke out.
Restaurant Fire
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
