Laurie Hunter with the Boone County Road Department said the bridge that had been repaired on Lone Oak Dairy Road was to be open completely at 4 p.m. Monday for passenger vehicles only.
One side of the bridge collapsed Friday, Dec. 11, so that lane was closed until continued traffic on the other lane made the entire bridge unstable.
The entire bridge was closed at that point until it could be fully repaired. Hunter stressed that the bridge is for passenger vehicles only.
