The west bound lane of Rock Springs Rd. between Speer Dr. and Hwy. 65 N. will be closed, Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a water line repair. Please be cautious of men working and equipment on the north side of the lane.
