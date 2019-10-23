Northark Free Summer Movie Series presents “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” this Saturday night. Showtime is at dusk and features free admission, activities and popcorn.
Pre-movie activities for kids include pumpkin chunking, a zombie splat with water balloons and a costume contest. Prizes will be awarded.
Released Aug. 9, "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" is the tale of small-town Mill Valley, where for generations the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time with stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah's terrifying tome.
Directed by André Øvredal, the screenplay was written by Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman with Guillermo del Toro, with story by Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton, based on a novel by Alvin Schwartz.
The film stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush.
The Northark Free Summer Movie Series is presented by Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau and Cox Communications. The movie is sponsored by First National Bank of North Arkansas. Event sponsors are the Harrison Daily Times and 102.9 The Z.
The movie will be shown in the Bill Baker Amphitheater on the North Arkansas College South Campus. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.
