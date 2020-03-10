featured
Scenes from First Responders Banquet
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
First Responders Awarded
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 presented the Jack Williams Award for First Responders Monday night at the Durand Center in the Crockett Tower. The award is named after Medal of Honor recipient Jack Williams- who was born and lived in Harrison and Boone County. He was a Navy Corpsman who was killed on Iwo Jima on. March 3, 1945. Lonnie Anderson, the Commander of the American Legion Allen McKinney Post 44 served as the emcee for the event. The featured speaker was Major General Kendall Penn. The award winners included Detective Corporal Ted Schaeffer with the Harrison Police Department; Deputy Anthony Barber with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office; Captain Shon Hardy with the Harrison Fire Department; Tommy Creamer with the Cottonwood Rural Fire Department; and EMT Mary Hickman with the NARMC Emergency Service. Award winner Corporal Jason Baethke with the Arkansas State Police was unable to attend the event.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
