Sherri Townsend, instructor at North Arkansas College and Program Chair for the Ozark District, Boy Scouts of America, announced the annual Scouting for Food event for communities in Boone, Carroll, Newton, Searcy and Baxter Counties that make up the Ozark District. She said, “this annual engagement puts Scouts at the forefront of making a difference in the local hunger fight and is something our Cub Scouts and Scouts look forward to each year.”
On Saturday, Feb.1, Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts will place plastic bags on the front doors of homes throughout the communities, requesting homeowners fill them with non-perishable cans and boxes of food.
The following Saturday, Feb. 8, homeowners are asked to place the bags on their doorsteps and the same Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts will pick up the food bags between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The food will be collected by each Scout unit and then donated the following week to local food banks, churches, rescue missions, and backpack programs that rely on this annual event to stock food pantries and school programs.
Townsend noted, “Scouting’s slogan has always been ‘Do a Good Turn Daily’. By participating in a Scouting for Food program, scouts come a step closer to fulfilling these words. And this year’s program is special, as it is occurring during the 100th anniversary of the Westark Area Council.”
Co-sponsored by Harps and Price Cutter Food Stores, Scouting For Food donations can also be made at the over 40 every Harps and Price Cutter Store during the Feb.1-8 week.
About the Ozark District and Westark Area Council, BSA
The Westark Area Council, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020, is committed to excellence through offering both time-honored and innovative programs to its Scouts, Leaders, and the communities it serves. The Council, made up of seventeen Northwest Arkansas counties, serves over 5,000 youth with Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring programs. For more information, see www.wetsrakbsa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.