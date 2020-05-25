The Boone County Sheriff's Office, Boone County Search and Rescue, and the Boone County Office of Emergency Management has set up a command center at the Cottonwood Fire Department on Monday to look for a missing person. James A. Harp (Jim Harp) is missing and was last known to be at Navajo Drive near Cottonwood Road. He was last seen wearing faded black t-shirt, blue jeans, and green crocs. Search teams consisting of horses, 4-wheelers, and walking teams were set up for the search.
Search For Missing Man
