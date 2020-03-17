Due to threats of Covid-19 and worldwide cancellations to contain the virus, the Searcy County Historical Society will postpone all further meetings until the health threat subsides. The Searcy County Historical Society usually meets on the last Friday of the month at the
First Christian Church, but these meetings will be postponed. When the society does start to meet again it has two first class programs: the first will be archaeologists from the Arkansas Archaeological Survey and the second will be Dr. Brooks Blevins, author of the first two volumes of “History of the Ozarks” and soon to publish Volume 3.
We are certain that people will eagerly await the reopening of the
Historical Society meetings to enjoy these programs.
