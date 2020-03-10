SEARCY COUNTY — A second circuit judge has ruled the $18 fee being collected to repay bondholders regarding the NABORS landfill mess is unconstitutional.
Searcy County Circuit Judge Susan K. Weaver issued a ruling Monday afternoon that the fee is actually an illegal exaction, or tax, and that violates Amendment 65 of the state Constitution.
Carroll County Circuit Judge Scott Jackson ruled last Friday that the $18 fee was unconstitutional in a similar lawsuit.
See the Wednesday edition of the Daily Times for the full story.
