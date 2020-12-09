With people coming and going looking for the best Christmas presents, police say it’s a good idea to protect those gifts by locking your doors.
Records have shown there is usually an escalation of vehicle burglaries by thieves taking advantage of an unlocked vehicle with property in plain sight.
An unlocked vehicle is often too tempting for a thief. It creates a crime of opportunity and sometimes they can’t help themselves. A locked vehicle is a good step to keep honest people honest — they might not consider stealing if it requires work.
An unlocked vehicle might be easy prey, but it also doesn’t take long for someone to smash a window, grab some property and be gone.
Police recommend that if you are out shopping at numerous stores that you put your valuables in the trunk of the vehicle if possible while you go in another store.
And although it might take extra time and trips, you might consider taking items home after you buy them.
There have been reports in the past that show burglaries can occur after you park your car at home, especially if you park on the street. Leaving valuables in the vehicle can be too tempting for some people.
The same applies if you do happen to have a garage, so be sure to close the garage door. A woman recently reported she left her garage door open overnight and found a stranger sleeping in the vehicle the following morning, a police log shows.
Locking your doors at home is important as well. An unlocked front door makes your home valuables easy pickings.
