Location opens for students, photographers
We feel for our graduating seniors who are missing so many milestones this year because of COVID-19. If you have a senior who is still needing to have their senior pictures made, we offer the Lyric as a beautiful location for free. We even have the marquee ready for you! If you and your photographer would like to use the Lyric for pictures, call 870-391-3504 and we will schedule a time. If you just want a picture under the marquee, we will leave the "graduating seniors" message up for the next 2 weeks, so feel free to come by anytime. (If you want the lights on, call the above number and the Executive Director will be happy to run down and help you out.
Beth Crenshaw at Luxe on Rush (right beside the Lyric), one of our favorite photographers, may have some spots available.
