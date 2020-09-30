Do you know what today is? It is Sept. 30, and National Love People Day. It’s also chewing gum day, as well as mud pack day, and hot mulled cider day. No offense to these other special categories, but I think loving people is the most important. Of course you could show your love, by sharing an unopened package of gum, (that means, don’t chew it first!) and make your Mom some hot mulled cider while you give her a mud face mask.
We shouldn’t have to have a national day to remember to love people, but it’s a great reminder. We are all humans and have the same basic DNA. We are different from every other creature on the face of this planet. We may look different from each other, but we have the same basic features — a brain, a head, arms, legs and five senses that are common to each of us.
With so many outside evils to fight — such as germs, viruses, cancer, Alzheimer’s, obesity, diabetes, why do we need to fight each other? We need to be working together to fight illiteracy (the ability to read), poverty, food insecurity and do our best to leave this world a better place than we found it.
So, what can you do today to show your love to someone else? We can’t give hugs to non family members right now, but you can still use your words! Write a nice note to someone and tell them how much you appreciate what they do for you. Send them a text or an email. Let someone know you love them, and they matter a lot to you!
