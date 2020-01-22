Our nation celebrated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. I know most of you students were born way after the life of Dr. King. His life ended tragically, and way too young. But his short time on this Earth, made a big difference in our nation and way of thinking. Now, for the past 25 years, our nation has celebrated his life by making the third Monday of January, “A Day of Service.” It’s officially a Federal holiday, but promoters encourage people to not just take a “day off,” but make it a “day on.” Doing something to make your community (school, neighborhood, church) a better place.
Dr. King was known for his many thoughtful quotes, too.
“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
“He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love.”
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.”
“Everybody can be great … because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
When a person’s focus is just on self, they can become grumpy and mad. Focusing on others we see that we are very blessed. Because no matter how bad it is for you right now, there is always someone else with a situation worse than yours.
“Those who are not looking for happiness are the most likely to find it, because those who are searching forget that the surest way to be happy is to seek happiness for others.”
What can you do to make your “community” a better place this week?
