Sharing and giving is our character thought for the day. I know that deep down, we all like to receive gifts. But if we are honest, it’s also fun to give a gift.
Giving to someone else always makes us feel good. Hopefully, the person is grateful for the gift we gave them and we get the benefit of feeling good.
Pablo Picasso said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”
President Calvin Coolidge said, “No person was ever honored for what he received. He was honored for what he gave.”
But you might be thinking that you don’t have anything you can give. But you do! You might not be able to give a hug to others right now, because of COVID, but you can still give a smile … well it might be hidden by your mask. But it still shows from your eyes!
The young girl who had to hide from the Natzi’s, Anne Frank wrote in her diary, “No one has ever become poor by giving.”
Another famous person from history, Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”
Maybe before Dec. 25 arrives, you could go through your toys and clothing that are still in good condition and give some of them to others who are in need. (With your parents’ permission, of course.)
A very wealthy man, John D. Rockefeller said, “Think of giving not as a duty, but as a privilege.”
Sometimes we are blessed to be a blessing. Most of us have more than we need.
“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up,” John Holmes said.
Let’s get plenty of exercise this December by lifting others up and sharing what we have.
