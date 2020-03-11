Boone County Quorum Court will meet in special session on Tuesday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m., at the OES Building Conference Room. It will declare a vacancy exists for the office of Boone County Sheriff, review submitted resumes and then go into executive session to deliberate and then return to open session with the intention of naming an interim sheriff.
All this came after Sheriff Mike Moore announced his resignation at the start of the quorum court's regular meeting Tuesday night.
Moore announced he will resign effective April 5 to accept a position with the state Department of Finance and Administration.
Moore said he was a candidate for regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
He said he was interviewed for the position and was told this week that his appointment was approved.
At first, quorum court members felt the naming of an interim sheriff to complete Moore's term should be left to the Law Enforcement and Personnel Committees, but the full court needed first to declare the vacancy exists by passing a formal resolution. There is also the need to advertise the position.
Because the vacancy would exist soon, the justices felt that filling the vacancy needed to be expedited with the involvement of the county judge and the full court. County Judge Robert Hathaway said his office would place the newspaper legal advertisement of the position opening and the acceptance of resumes of qualified applicants. The resumes would be received through March 19. They would be shared with quorum court members via email prior to the meeting on March 24.
The interim sheriff would fulfill the final 2 1/2 years of Moore's term, but by state statute they cannot succeed themselves by running for the office at the next election.
