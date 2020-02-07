Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said his department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday, but few details were released.
Moore said the department responded to the report of the stabbing of two individuals Thursday at a residence on Edwin Mac Road.
“Officers were able to take a suspect into custody that is believed to be responsible for the act,” Moore said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “At this time the incident is under active investigation.”
