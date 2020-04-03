LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that another 61 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Arkansas over the previous 24 hours, but shipments of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers were being delivered.
The number announced Friday brought the total in the state to 704. Seventy-one of those patients were hospitalized, which was up five from Thursday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state total at 12.
Of the total positive cases, state Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said, 20 were 18 years old or younger (the same as Thursday), 487 were aged 19-64 (up 47) and the remaining 197 were 65 or older (up 14).
Smith said 70% of positive cases were Caucasian, 20% were African American and the remaining 10% were other. About 60% were women. Twenty-six patients were on a ventilator, an increase of three from Thursday. There have been 39 patients on a ventilator and five successfully came off a vent, but nine of them died.
Of total cases, 96 were healthcare workers, up five from Thursday. Ten of them were doctors, 28 were nurses and four were certified nursing assistants. The remainder were either licensed or unlicensed healthcare workers or unknown.
Of the 12 deaths, six were ones who lived in central Arkansas, three were in northwest Arkansas, two in northeast Arkansas and one was unknown.
When asked, Smith said it is possible that some people who have died in the state during the time frame could be related to COVID-19 and just hadn’t been tested, or that some people who died had been tested and the results hadn’t been received. But he said he didn’t have that data.
Hutchinson said testing continues to increase in the state. Almost 10,000 tests had been conducted with 83% being negative.
Hutchinson said testing has been done in all 75 Arkansas counties, and that University of Arkansas for Medical Services on Thursday rolled out a mobile lab for more testing.
Smith said that over the previous 24 hours the Department of Health completed 144 tests, UAMS did another 62 and some 452 were reports from private labs.
Hutchinson has committed $75 million for purchasing PPE from private vendors, some overseas. He cautioned earlier that there is fierce competition for that equipment, so he wasn’t sure when it might be received.
But he said Friday that the first shipment from a private vendor arrived that day. He noted that UAMS chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson was working with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, or ADEM, to procure necessary equipment.
Patterson said the Friday shipment of gloves and masks was at that moment sitting in North Little Rock. He also said the L’Oréal cosmetic company has committed to providing 550 gallons of hand sanitizer for Arkansas, even though the company hadn’t made that product in the past.
Patterson said more shipments are expected next week, but the competition for shipping is also very strong. The state is using FedEx Freight to ship equipment into the state, but they had also chartered a flight for more equipment that should arrive in Arkansas April 12 and will deliver 30 days’ worth of PPE.
When asked about using National Guard aircraft to ship supplies into the state, Patterson said much of the needed equipment comes from China.
“Frankly,” Patterson said, “the Chinese government does not want U.S. military planes landing in China,” Patterson said.
Hutchinson was asked about problems with unemployment insurances claims not being processed.
The governor said the state is giving the Department of Commerce and the Unemployment Office all the resources it can use to address a “flood” of claims. New workers are being trained and a third-party vendor has been hired to help.
In addition, there had been glitch in the IT system that kicked out many claims.
“When that glitch was fixed, all of those applications went through, which were tens of thousands of applications, and whenever those went through our call volume decreased enormously the next day,” Hutchinson said.
