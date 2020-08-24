OMAHA — Boone County Sheriff’s investigators and Arkansas State Police were investigating the death of a male subject in Omaha near the school Monday morning.
Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said in a statement that Boone County 911 received a call regarding a one-vehicle wreck Monday morning on College Street in Omaha, then another call regarding a possible shooting on College Street.
Deputies arrived on scene and located a deceased male subject with apparent gunshot wounds in the vehicle.
Deputies then went to a residence on College Street and took a report of a shooting from a female subject. She was then taken to Cox South hospital in Springfield, Missouri, the statement said.
“At this time,” the statement said, “investigators believe both incidents are related and it appears to be a domestic relation incident,” the statement said.
Neither subject involved in the incidents were identified Monday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Roy Martin said the residence was near Omaha School, which was locked down for several hours Monday.
