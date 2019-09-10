Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said a 26-year-old man was in critical condition following a shooting over the weekend.
Moore said in a statement that a female subject notified his office Saturday that her husband had been shot at a residence on Floyd Road and she was taking him to the emergency room.
Investigators responded to the property and recovered evidence that a shooting had taken place, Moore said.
“As of this date,” Moore said in the statement released Tuesday, “the male subject is in critical condition and the incident is still under investigation.”
Neither the name of the apparent victim nor the name of the caller was released Tuesday.
Floyd Lee Road is in the eastern part of Boone County in the Olvey area.
