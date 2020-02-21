My husband came up with this column title and topic. When he hugged me last night and called me his short and messy girl, I told him that sounded like a column title. But I didn’t have a clue what it would go with.
He laughed and immediately said, “Oh to be loved for who we are.” And he added, “And God loves us just the way we are.”
Now, you have to hear the backstory for this column idea. I like to eat Keto, or low carb. He loves Belgian Waffles. When I found a great recipe for Keto waffles that could also be used like sandwich bread, I suggested we get a waffle iron for each other for Valentine’s Day.
I had this great idea that I could make up a batch of waffle mix for him and he could make himself a waffle any time he wanted — whether I was there or not.
Well, I’m not sure what happened, but my mix provided a chemical volcano for our enjoyment on the kitchen cabinet. It continued to overflow just like a junior high science project. I wiped up what I could when the eruption slowed, but I had quite a mess. Ok, fast forward a few days later and we are trying to use the remainder of the volcano batch. It looked runny and thin, so he added more mix to the liquid to thicken it up.
The mix was looking promising, still a little thin, but it would have to do. He was hungry. When he poured the mix onto the waffle iron and shut the lid, now we had a mess running off the edges. A friend had suggested we make all the waffles from the batch and freeze them for later. So while he enjoyed a waffle, I continued to make another one to freeze. My goal was to use up this crazy batch and next time cut it in half and forget the volcano effect.
Of course, it did the eruption thing from the waffle iron this time, all over the place.
When the second waffle was nice and toasty, I started cleaning up the mess. There was too much liquid for a paper towel, and even a dish cloth wouldn’t absorb it. So I used a spatula to scoop up the mess and placed it on the cloth. Then I made a quick dash for the sink behind me.
I’m sure you can imagine what happened. Waffle mix was now slung between the stove and the sink … and down the counter. I was “sort of” laughing and he wasn’t surprised at all since I’m a natural messy.
I told him I was doing my best not to be messy, but with me, it just happens. I said that was how God made me, and God doesn’t make mistakes. After he finished his waffle, he gave me a big hug and that’s where the ‘short and messy’ comment came to play.
There are probably hundreds of verses about God’s love toward us. The most famous would be John 3:16, “For God so loved the world (that includes messy, short me) that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
God told the prophet Jeremiah in the Old Testament, “The Lord hath appeared of old unto me, saying, Yea, I have loved thee with an everlasting love: therefore with lovingkindness have I drawn thee.” Jer. 31:3.
An everlasting love. That means never ending. His love for each of us is unconditional. I don’t have to be a neat freak (impossible for me) for God’s love. We don’t have to be sinless (impossible for all of us).
Whatever character trait you are unhappy with is still enduring to God — except for our sin. God doesn’t worry about my messiness. When Howard and I began dating, my mom opened my bedroom door and showed him my “messy” bedroom. I didn’t think it was messy. There were large, dead, dried football mums hanging on every wall of my room (a Texas high school tradition) with red and white streamers, glitter and cowbells adorning each former living mum.
But my sin is a different story. “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. Romans 3:23. This must be dealt with on a personal basis. Me and God. No one can take my place for this request of forgiveness. Make sure you have a personal relationship with your Heavenly Father who loves you so much that he died for you. He’s not willing to give up on you.
