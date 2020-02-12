We hear of acts of kindness all the time. We are so blessed in our community to have the example of Ruby Kate Chitsey and her Kid Board of Directors to remind all of us that kindness is so important.
Kindness doesn’t have to cost anything, and is not limited to “adults.” Often kindness is an attitude and not always an action. Kindness can be shown in the way you hand a book to someone, nice and gentle, or with the “shove it in their face” type of attitude. It’s what is in the heart that comes out in our actions.
If we are allowing kindness to rule our emotions and attitudes, it’s easy to have a smile or at least a pleasant look on our face. Sometimes it’s a personal challenge to get someone to smile and change that grumpy look to a better one.
Some people just don’t want to be kind, or show kindness in any way. And that is their loss. Some people say they’ve been hurt by the people they love, so they are never going to love again. That may be true. There are a lot of crazy people in the world. But if you don’t get over it, it’s you that loses. Bitterness and sadness can physically make you sick. Don’t waste your life from the actions of someone else. You were created for a reason and with a purpose. So continue to live, learn, love and be kind every day. I promise, you will enjoy each day more and have a better opportunity at a rich, fulfilling life, than the grumpy pants who only want to frown at the world.
Find someone to show kindness to today. For an extra boost of fun, show your act of kindness in secret!
