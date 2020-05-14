Skyline School Event
Teachers, staff, and volunteers held a Hawaiian themed Drive-Thru Luau to celebrate the end of the year for the students at Skyline Heights Elementary School. The students and their parents drove past the school and received hot dogs, cold drinks, chips, cotton candy, popcorn, and snow cones from the teachers and staff. The event was held Wednesday afternoon and lasted 3 hours.
