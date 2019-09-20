JASPER — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said people are getting calls that try to connect his office to an alleged compromise of their Social Security numbers, but those are scam calls.
Wheeler said the scammers tell a resident that their Social Security number has been compromised. They have some information about the resident, including where they work.
The scammers then tell the person they are going to do a three-way call with the sheriff's office and a second number rings in. The suspects make the caller ID appear as if the call is coming from a number similar to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
The second scammer, posing as a law enforcement officer, begins trying to get personal information, claiming to be attempting to help the intended victim resolve the situation. The callers are reported to have a heavy accent, Wheeler said in a statement.
"This is purely a scam to try and get people's personal information," Wheeler said. "If my office calls you about an incident, the caller will identify themselves by name or will make face to face contact with you. Except in extreme situations, my deputies will not ask for personal information over the phone, unless you have initiated contact with us about a situation that would require that."
Wheeler said the calls are from well outside of Newton County, even if the caller ID shows otherwise. If you think you have been scammed, you can contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124 or the Consumer Protection Division of the Arkansas Attorney General's Office at 1-800-482-8982.
