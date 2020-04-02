We’ve all heard about the directive from the state Health Department regarding social distancing amid complaints about people not taking it seriously enough and sometimes crowding grocery stores.
When Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith held a press briefing last weekend, Smith was asked for suggestions. He kindly obliged.
“One is, who does the shopping for you?” he asked.
Smith explained that he found out his 80-year-old mother went to the grocery store to shop recently. She saw the crowd and turned around instead.
“You don’t need to send your 80-year-old grandmother out to do the shopping these days,” Smith said. “Send the grandson who’s 18 years old, with a list. He can do that.”
Smith’s second suggestion was to choose times when stores are less crowded.
“Not everyone has to go together on a Saturday morning,” he said. “And if you show up and the parking lot is full and you have the option of coming back at another time, then that might be a good idea.”
When you do go shopping, keep some distance between you and other people, both while shopping and when checking out.
“I know that some of the grocery stores around the country have actually instituted policies where they have the lines with six feet in between people,” Smith said.
Finally, Smith suggested people might consider not going to the grocery store every day of the week.
“Maybe just get your list and go once,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.