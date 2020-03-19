Arkansas Forestry Commission members Gene Clagett (left) and John Atkinson planted a Pin Oak and a Red Bud tree Monday morning near Crooked Creek by the Soccer Fields. These is a yearly event for the two Arkansas Forestry Commission workers to plant new trees along the creek area along with local Harrison residents Judge Robert McCorkindale and Don Stanley. The first day of Spring is Friday, March 20th.
