Gina Beard wanted to give her son, Kiran, a very special birthday party. Kiran has a chronic lung condition, but that was the last thing she wanted him to think about on his special day. Gina knew that he was fascinated with police officers, and hopes to become one some day. She placed a post in the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” facebook group to see if a police officer would come to his party. The response from the community was overwhelming to the single mother and the party was a success.
Bounce Mania offered a location for the party and T-shirt techniques made some special shirts for the occasion.
Kiran also had some surprise guests in uniform. Several Arkansas state troopers made an appearance, much to the child’s surprise. They took a few minutes out of their busy day to make Kiran an honorary Rookie Officer and provided a name tag announcing his new position.
Many others contributed to making Kiran’s 9th birthday party a success when they noticed the post on social media, and both Kiran and Gina are very thankful to everyone who helped out.
