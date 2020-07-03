Happy Birthday America! You’d think after all these years, we’d have some things figured out. But we are still learning as a nation and sometimes we aren’t learning very well.
It’s not always fun to admit, but it’s the smart thing to do. We don’t know everything. I don’t know everything … and I never will until I reach Heaven.
I’ve worked here at the newspaper for almost 21 years. I’m still learning new things, and yes, it’s embarrassing. But that’s also a part of life. It’s actually fun to continue to learn things if you think about it with a positive attitude.
I wouldn’t mind going back to the physical shape I was in at 18, but I’m so glad I’m where I’m at mentally right now. (I hear your sly, funny comments about my mental stability!)
Remember all those lessons you had to learn as a young adult? Learning how to deal with people, your family? Your extended family? I was so nervous to meet my husband’s family. They are wonderful people and love me very much. But I was scared to death. Glad that is behind me!
Do you remember what it was like when you first asked to have a relationship with Jesus? I do. It’s been more than 50 years ago and I still remember every detail. My heart felt so clean because my sins had been forgiven. I kept running and skipping down the hallway of our home. I was forgiven of that yucky, sinful nature I had. Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins and loved me!
Sometimes we need to remember that joyful relationship with Jesus. I’ve learned a lot about Him, too. In fact, I’m still learning. He is always speaking something new to my heart through His Word — the Bible. I love books and love to read. But I’m constantly being challenged by His Word and the areas of my life where I need to learn to do better! See … there’s that ‘learning’ word again.
We never stop learning. Do you have your spouse or children figured out? No. If you think you do, they will change and you’ll be behind again.
Jesus encourages learning. “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls,” Matthew 11:29 NKJV.
The prophet Isaiah reminds us, “Learn to do good; Seek justice, rebuke the oppressor; Defend the fatherless, Plead for the widow.” Isaiah 1:17 NKJV. None of these things are “easy” but God wants us to continue to learn and continue to work on ourselves every day.
And when we do our best, and still don’t have the answers, here’s a favorite verse to remember. Proverbs 3:5, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
I’m sure you’ve met people like I have, who are so smart, but as dumb as a rock. We’ve got to make sure our “smarts” don’t give us a superior attitude that makes others uncomfortable. We are all born with a terrible sin nature we can’t cure unless we ask Jesus to forgive us for trying to be so smart and run our own life.
It’s the smartest decision you could ever make to accept the gift of salvation Jesus Christ offers to you. This is one decision that isn’t wise to put off. This decision has to be made before your heart stops beating and the neurons in your brain stop functioning. Be wise. Don’t put off learning more about Jesus Christ.
