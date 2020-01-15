“I felt very powerful,” 10-year old Foster Dudley said after finding $900.
Foster Dudley and his mother, Parisa were shopping in an Alabama Target on Friday night when he discovered an envelope with nine $100 bills — $900 inside. He considered the possibility of keeping the money — thinking of all the things he could purchase, but he knew that wouldn’t be right. His mom suggested he put himself in the shoes of the person who lost it. He knew it had to be returned.
“It would’ve been cool to keep, but if I did keep it that wouldn’t be good for the lady,” Dudley said.
The envelope had the name and banking information of the owner inside. They could tell her withdrawal was the majority of the account balance.
The Dudleys kept the money safe until they could contact the bank. With the bank closed, they reached out to the Target manager and police. The manager arranged a meeting between Dudley and Verdina Ball, the woman who had misplaced her envelope in Target.
The two met on Sunday and he returned the envelope to her. They shared a hug and smile.
“It was awesome to give her the money back,” Foster Dudley said. “I felt very proud of myself and happy that I gave it back and I felt very powerful after I did it.”
Target gifted him with a $100 gift card for showing good character and returning the money. Dudley said he learned a valuable lesson about integrity through his experience.
