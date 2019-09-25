Next Thursday, Oct. 3, is national Bring Your Bible to School Day. The movement has more than half a million students from across the United States scheduled to participate.
Though the First Amendment guarantees students the right to discuss their beliefs and read the Bible at school, Bring Your Bible to School Day provides a unified opportunity for young people to share their faith at school without fear.
Throughout the day, students can share their experiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #BringYourBible.
The Liberty Counsel newsletter states, “The Constitution allows students the religious freedom to bring their Bibles or other religious books to school and read them during free time. Students can even use the Bible in a class assignment if they do so in a way that is relevant to the subject matter and meets the requirements of the assignment. Students can voluntarily express their personal and religious beliefs to their classmates through verbal or written expressions if they follow school policy and do not engage in these activities during classroom or instruction time. The First Amendment also guarantees students the right to pray individually or in groups on school grounds during any non-instructional time. All students may express their opinions verbally or in writing before or after school, in between classes, during the lunch hour or on the playing field, according to the federal guidelines on prayer in public schools found on Liberty Counsel’s website.”
Sharing your faith in love is the key. Be respectful and obedient to the requests of your teachers. If you aren’t careful, it’s easy to do more harm than good. Believers are called to be a light for Jesus Christ. Make sure your lights shines bright every day of the year, and not just on national Bring Your Bible to School Day.
