Who doesn’t want to be successful? I believe everyone desires to be successful. We might not all do our best to make sure we reach the goal of success — but that’s our own fault. Success is not ‘luck.’ Success takes a lot of hard work — but is worth it.
Author and speaker, Jon Gordon writes that we should celebrate success. “Each night before bed as my children were growing up, I'd ask them what their success of the day was. The idea came from a story I read about the Olympic gymnast, Bart Connor. Turns out nine months before the 1984 Olympics he tore his bicep muscle. They said he would never make it back in time to compete in the Olympics. But not only did he make it back, he won two gold medals.”
The story continues, “When Charlie Jones, the television broadcaster, was interviewing him, he asked Bart how he did it. Bart thanked his parents. Charlie Jones said, "Come on Bart, everyone thanks their parents when they win a gold medal." Bart told Charlie that this was different. He said, "Every night before bed my parents would ask me what my success was. So I went to bed a success every night of my life. I woke up every morning a success. When I was injured before the Olympics, I knew I was going to make it back because I was a success every day of my life." Talk about a confidence booster!”
Determine to do your best today and work hard. You will eventually get to the success you desire. You were created with a purpose and skills that are unique to you. Discover those abilities and you will achieve success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.