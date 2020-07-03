Decision prioritizes and protects participants’ health and safety during COVID-19
Susan G. Komen Ozark today announced the 2020 Northwest Arkansas More than Pink Walk and the 2020 River Valley More than Pink Walk will be held virtually this year. Originally planned for Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers and on Saturday, Oct. 3 at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, will now take place through the More than Pink Walk app.
“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease,” said Executive Director Lauren Marquette. “Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together – even if we can’t be together – because breast cancer is not cancelled.”
Komen noted that the More than Pink Walk serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
“We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will be walking where we are,” added Marquette. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”
To register or for more information, visit www.komenozark.org.
