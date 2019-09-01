Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said a suspicious device found in the skatepark will necessitate another visit from the Bentonville Police Bomb Squad on Sunday.
Graddy said a citizen flagged down Ptl. Noah Bailey to report the device in a grassy area at the skatepark.
It was described as a small piece of pipe with caps on each end.
Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery took a picture of the device and sent it to the bomb squad and they said they would respond to check it out.
The entire skate park was taped off by about 11 a.m. Sunday and streets around the park were blocked off.
