LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has issued a warning about virtual meetings: They could be dangerous.
Arkansans have adapted to a new environment where social distancing has become our new normal and working from home brings a new set of challenges.
Virtual meetings provide an essential mode of communication for work and school, but bad actors have also found opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities in the virtual environment to steal or extort money from individuals and businesses.
“Having fought online predators, I know that they seek to exploit any weakness in our security, whether targeting children or businesses,” Rutledge said. “As Attorney General, I’ve been working to ensure these necessary online meeting platforms take every action to protect users as we all do our best to get through this current crisis.”
Attorney General Rutledge has provided these tips for Arkansans using virtual platforms to connect with each other while social distancing:
• Utilize tools provided by the online meeting platform to restrict access to virtual meetings, classrooms and conference calls, including the use of passwords if possible.
• Be wary of suspicious emails inviting you to click links or join meetings or to download shared documents.
• Be cautious of advertisements or emails purporting to be from telework software vendors.
• Join online meetings only if prearranged with a person with whom a pre-existing business or personal relationship exists.
• Select trusted and reputable network software vendors.
• Don’t give personally-identifiable information in online meeting venues.
