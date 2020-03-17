Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Temporary Closure of the Harrison Recycling Drop-off Center located

805 Cottonwood St, Harrison, AR

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update

At Orion Waste Solutions, the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities

we serve are critically important.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation rapidly evolving, we are diligently evaluating matters to

ensure that we can continue to provide the highest quality of service to our customers.

With that said, Orion Waste Solutions and the City of Harrison have decided it is

prudent to close public access to the Recycling Drop-off Center effective

immediately. At this time, we expect the recycling facility to be closed for at least two

weeks. We will continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow the

guidance of Harrison’s Mayor Jerry Jackson.

Orion’s office will also be closed to the public but will remain staffed to provide customer

service Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm, as well as, Saturday from

8:00am to noon.

Residential curbside and commercial trash and recycling collection services are

not affected by this closure. Our drivers will be running normal routes as scheduled.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update as changes occur. Orion is committed to be

there when you need us the most and together our communities will overcome this threat.

If you have specific questions or concerns please reach out directly to Chad Donovan, Operations

Manager, at cdonovan@orionwaste.com

Press questions should be directed to Kevin Gardner, Director of Municipal Affairs, at

kgardner@orionwaste.com

