After a long Illness that has been hard on the family financially. Teri Rollings is within hours of going home to be with the Lord. Having the ability to take care of final expenses would greatly comfort her family. Her children Pastor Rob Willis, Roy Shatwell, Trina Willis and Dan Shatwell would appreciate any donations for funeral cost. A Funeral Fund has been set up at Arvest Bank as well as a Go Fund Me account. For more information contact Keith Pettit at (870 577-0330.
Arvest account: Robert G. Willis for benefit of Teri Rollings Funeral Fund
Go Fund Me: gf.me/u/wgspym
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.