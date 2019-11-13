Today I had the honor of attending two veterans day ceremonies. I don’t usually cover these meetings because I’m such an emotional cry baby! Tears can easily run down my face during a Hallmark commercial … so let’s talk about the flag and the sacrifice men and women have made for our great country — and it’s all over.
I got to see Bergman High School and Harrison High School students in action, and I was so proud of the respect they showed to the veterans.
The Harrison students had put together some photos and recordings of past events and former president Ronald Reagan’s speech summed it up excellently.
President Reagan said, “Most of them were boys when they died, they gave up two lives — the one they were living and the one they would have lived. When they died, they gave up their chance to be husbands and fathers. They gave up everything for our country.”
When I was born, my father was serving on a Navy ship on the other side of the world. I was three months old before he got to see me. My mom had an apartment and job in Long Beach, California, with their families back in Missouri. So when I say thank you to a veteran, I’m also saying thank you to that family who also had to sacrifice in their absence.
I was a teenager when veterans returned from Vietnam and were treated so poorly. Just breaks my heart our country felt so divided and some let their bad feelings, actions and words be known.
We are so blessed to be able to live in this country and we shouldn’t take it for granted. We are blessed to be a blessing. So thank you veterans and your families. I’m very grateful for your sacrifices.
