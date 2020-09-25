The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44, in Harrison, announced that now is the time for High School aged students to sign up for the opportunity to win a scholarship from The American Legion. High School students are eligible to compete for scholarships by entering The American Legion Oratorical Contest. Contestants will write and deliver an eight to ten-minute Oratory on the Constitution of the United States. “Even if the contestant does not win a scholarship”, said Post Commander Lonnie Anderson, “the experience of selecting and developing a thesis, honing their public speaking skills, and learning about the Constitution of the United States is invaluable”.
State winners will receive:
First Place: $2,000
Second Place: $1,500
Third Place: $1,000.00
National Finalists will receive:
First Place: $25,000.
Second Place: $22,500
Third Place: $20,000
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 in Harrison will be holding an information meeting for students and parents on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at The American Legion Post located inside the Harrison Elks Lodge, 1521 Hwy 62/65, Harrison. Applications will be available.
Lonnie Anderson is an accomplished speaker who won many trophies in interscholastic public speaking competitions at both the high school and college levels, especially in Oratory. His speaking skills served him well throughout his career as a trainer and teacher in private industry. He will be conducting classes for contestants on: What is an oratory, how to write an oratory, how to develop a thesis, and public speaking.
For more information:
Email: harrisonpost44@yahoo.com
Phone: (870) 210-2582
www.legion.org >> Programs >> Oratorical Contest
