You know I love to read. Although, these days, I’m listening to more books than actually holding a book in my hand. I like a “real” book when I fly. So I just need to travel more so I can read more! I love to listen to a book while I’m driving, walking, doing food prep for the following week, cleaning house etc. It keeps your mind off what you're doing and makes it enjoyable.
I have had to stop a book during an intense section — especially if I’m trying to read a recipe. I have whipped up some doozies before because of a book! And one time I missed a turn on an Oklahoma interstate back in the days of borrowing cassette tapes from the public library. It was a Mary Higgins Clark book. I remember that much.
Anyway, I heard a story on my phone app for The Wind FM radio station Sunday morning and it was taken from a book by Bruce Wilkinson. (Remember the Prayer of Jabez?). I knew I had to get the book and I’m enjoying it very much. The one I’m listening to is called, “You Were Born For This.” Wow it’s powerful and one of those I will have to listen to again, and be where I can take notes. It’s so well done, I probably should invest in a hard copy.
But between that book and an email I received this morning, my heart is on prayer. The email newsletter is from Crosswalk.com and it was the “10 Benefits to Family Prayer.”
I know we didn’t spend as much time as we should have praying with our boys — but the lessons still stuck. They know they can call and we pray over the phone. They know we pray for their families and ministries. And when I see them praying with their families, my heart overflows.
There is just something different about praying as a couple. When my husband takes my hand and says, “Let’s pray,” that is the best demonstration of love he could ever show me. Let’s hope he doesn’t read this one … but I’d rather have his prayers than fancy diamonds.
In Wilkinson’s book, he says to picture God’s throne room and coming before Him with your petitions. Of course if we aren’t careful, we start with our shopping list of prayer requests and forget that we should begin with praise and gratitude for what God has already done for us.
But if I were to put that into “human” perspective … if someone comes to me with a list of compliments I would love it … but eventually wonder “what do they need???”
But somehow, when our hearts are genuinely praising and worshiping the almighty, all-powerful God of creation, He knows what’s real and coming from a grateful heart.
Prayer is not a slot machine … Put in a quarter and ask God for a miracle as you pull the lever. (As seen on TV.) But God is our Heavenly Father and just as a parent loves to hear from their children, God loves to hear from us.
In the article by Karen Whiting I mentioned, here are the 10 benefits of family prayer:
Family prayer inspires grateful hearts.
Family prayer communicates spirituality.
Family prayer builds bonds with God and one another.
Family prayer promotes good health.
Family prayer opens hearts to forgiveness.
Family prayer unites across differences.
Family prayer teaches children to seek God first.
Family prayer makes faith a priority.
Family prayer develops a God perspective.
Family prayer builds a legacy of answered prayers.
Additional time could be spent on each one of these points. But for now, I felt God wanted to remind me how important my time in His throne room really is for my spiritual and physical health.
I like that last point. A legacy of answered prayers. That might be a good conversation starter sometime at lunch. I know I have a long list for myself, our family and our church. Let me know about your list.
If you don’t have the kind of relationship where you feel comfortable talking to God, just talk to Him about that too. He’s not willing that any perish. “Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you,” James 4:8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.