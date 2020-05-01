Our high school grandson came up with “hmmm” kind of gems.
“Life’s different from school. In school, you have the lessons,
then the test. In life, you have the test – then the lessons.”
Like I said - “hmmmm.”
We hear about the need for more testing in this pandemic. To know what’s going on inside people if we’re going to contain and trace this relentless virus.
Yes, we need to be testing for coronavirus. But, fact is, the coronavirus has been testing us. With fear and financial distress; disruption and distance; loss of control and connection.
There’s something about a crisis like this that exposes what’s inside. It’s like three kinds of tests we’re taking.
One is the family test. What’s really more important – my family or work? Many families are carnival bumper cars. Each morning we hit the gas pedal, head in different directions – and occasionally bump into each other.
Suddenly, we’re together a lot! And all this time together can reveal differing diagnoses.
● My family relationships are healthy – communicating, forgiving, listening, laughing.
● Or we’ve become strangers. Through neglect.
● Or how toxic and hurtful our relationships have become.
First the test, then the lessons. Binging on being home may expose the consequences of our misplaced priorities. Business, busyness, causes, the gym, church, sports, activities – they can push those we love to the margins of our life. Taken for granted. Seldom heard.
Maybe the lesson is the people in our family are treasures. That we need to “re-treasure.” It’s time to make memories – while there’s still time. Make each day count for the people that count.
Beyond the family test, there’s the façade test. Who’s the real guy behind the façade that everybody sees? To find out what’s in an unmarked tube, squeeze it. Same with people – what comes out when squeezed?
And this pandemic has squeezed us all! Ugly stuff may surface that’s normally hidden. An “all about me” bottom line. Smoldering anger. A “closet” control freak. Mean spirit. Dangerous depression. Long-denied addiction.
Darth Vader’s not the only one with a dark side. We all have one. And the pandemic squeeze may force it out. That can be good – if we finally face that inner darkness.
Facing it may mean saying, “Please forgive me” or “Help!” A counselor or pastor can help understand the why behind the broken. What the squeeze has exposed could be healed. Facing it is the first step to fixing and being free from it.
I love the candor of the Bible writer who said, “I want to do what is good, but I don’t. I don’t want to do what is wrong, but I do it anyway. Who will free me?” He found the answer to that “desperate to change” question – where millions have found it. “Thank God! The answer is in Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 7:19,25).
Another coronavirus test I’ve taken a lot: the faith test. After all is said and done, where is my ultimate trust in life? After the 2008 financial collapse, a Wall Street exec said, “If you’d asked any of us Christians where our faith was, we’d have said, ‘Oh, our trust is in God.’ Until the things we really trusted in were suddenly gone.” Boom.
That basically comes down to trusting in human solutions, methods and strength.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart” – the Biblical prescription for a life-anchor you can’t lose. But that requires faith. Our default “go to” is not faith – it’s ourselves. It’s not until that is stripped away that we finally go beyond believing in God to desperately needing God.
As the early Christian ambassador Paul said about his extreme hardships, “This happened, that we might not rely on ourselves, but on God” (2 Cor 1:9). I wonder if that’s the most powerful lesson in this test. To release our tight grip on the wheel and say, “Jesus, take the wheel!”
The relentless bombardment of this life-changing time may have revealed something eternally decisive. That what we’ve been trusting in is not enough for something this big. That what we have with God is a religion. And religion’s not enough for the challenge. We need a God-relationship that carries us through the most violent storms of life – and even death.
For me, that’s where Jesus comes in. Because He built the bridge from my lostness to His love. On a cross where He paid with His blood for the cure for my sin. And opened the way to something so much greater than a religion. An “unloseable” love relationship with the God who made me.
I suspect the tests aren’t over yet. But neither are the lessons. There’s meaning in the mayhem. There’s a point to the pain.
© Ronald P. Hutchcraft 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.