HOPE — such a short, small word, but so powerful.
If we lose hope, we’ve lost our reason for living. But there is no reason to lose hope. No matter how bad your circumstances are — God wants to be there with you. He’s willing to walk right beside you, and carry you if necessary.
I have a very good friend who is going to see Jesus … probably before I do. But you realize, every expiration date is in God’s hands. None of us know the date stamped on our soul.
When I hear of someone who has died “early” (in our calendar world), I almost feel guilty that I am still alive and kicking … at least at the time of this writing. I could fall in a hole and see Jesus before any of you. We never know. But a recent sermon spoke hope to my heart and I’d like to share that with you.
In case you haven’t noticed, our nation and world are in a pitiful state. We need the hope that comes from living.
There is hope in God’s guidance in every season of our life. We are approaching Fall and we know how beautiful the Ozarks can be this time of year. I’m thankful for the seasons we can experience here. Our boys get hot or rainy for their seasons. I’m thankful we’ve pretended to have winter and spring recently. But the bottom line, God is in control and for His children — He is working all things for our good.
There is also hope in putting effort into only what you can control or have an influence over. Experts say we spend a lot of time worrying about things we can’t control. It’s fruitless and a waste of time.
There is hope in enjoying the beautiful things God has placed in our lives. As we stand on the steps of our church, the beautiful view of our city and surrounding area is breathtaking. (Come on by — we will share!) Our prayer when we moved here 37 years ago was that we would never take for granted the beautiful area God placed us.
Often we focus on circumstances instead of blessings. That isn’t good for anyone. So apply yourself to do good. Look for those blessings every day. They are there! Then look for things you can do to be a blessing. Those opportunities are there, too. That gives you hope too. Pick up some trash the wind blows into your neighbor’s yard … it will make you feel good.
We should appreciate our time as a gift from God. If my friend sees Jesus before I do, it will be sad for those left behind. But the struggles of life will be over for that person. Eternal rewards and blessings will be there for them. No more pain. No more sorrow. No personal failures. No mess ups. No more tears or worry. When a reservation has been made to the ultimate resort to spend forever … We should be excited to get there.
But, God has us here for a reason — to share the gospel with others. There are no mistakes in His time table. There is hope in being prepared to give an account before God. No matter what you believe right this moment, the split second after you die, you will realize there is a God who wanted to love you. The Bible says we will each have to give an account of our life. I hope and pray you are ready for that. If not, talk to God like you would talk to your best friend. Let God know you’ve messed up and you’re ready to let Him have control of your life.
There is much hope in living!
