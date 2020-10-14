Thursday, Oct. 15, is the deadline to pay personal property and real estate property taxes to avoid a financial penalty.
Boone County Tax Collector Amy Jenkins said people going into the office paying taxes has been a little lower than some other years.
That could be because of the pandemic or people just waiting until the last minute, but she said the number of people going in her office did begin to pick up Tuesday. In fact, people were already forming a line in the building and with social distancing it doesn’t take long for the line to get long.
The office is in the Old Federal Building at the northeast corner of Main Street and Rush Avenue. The only entrance open is on the north side of the building. Face masks are required, your temperature will be recorded and you will have to answer some health questions when you enter.
If you want to avoid that line, you do have options.
There is a drop box where you can place your payment by check (not cash) and Jenkins said her staff tries to check the box every hour or two as is possible. Make checks payable to Boone County Collector.
You can also mail in your payment by check to Boone County Collector, P.O. Box 1152, Harrison, AR 72602.
Jenkins said the payment must be postmarked by Oct. 15. Just putting it in a mailbox by that date is not enough.
You can also visit ar.gov/booneproptax to make payments online. You will need your taxpayer identification, or TPID, which can be found on your property tax statement. There is a 2.8% fee added to payments when using a debit or credit card. If you pay directly from a checking account — an e-check — there is a $2.75 fee. For property tax bills under $70, there is a flat $2 fee, Jenkins said.
If you do not pay taxes by the deadline there is a penalty. For personal property, the penalty is 10%. For real estate there is a 10% penalty plus daily accrued interest.
Hours at the office are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jenkins said anyone in line at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, will be allowed to pay taxes.
